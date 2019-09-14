Mumbai: 5 dupe posing as IT officials; held

Mumbai: Kherwadi Police have arrested five men for duping people on the pretext of selling gold procured by evading customs at a lower price and giving notes of Rs 2,000 denomination in exchange of Rs 100 notes, along with an added commission. Using this unique modus operandi, the arrested accused have cheated people of lakhs of rupees.

According to police, the accused would hunt for people who were eligible to give cash and would then lure them with interesting offers. One such victim was a Bandra resident, Rahul Khandare (33), who was lured with the offer.

Khandare was offered a five per cent commission if he brings Rs 10 lakh in denomination of Rs 2,000 to exchange for a lower denomination of Rs 100. Khandare found it appealing and fell prey to the con.

As planned between Khandare and the accused, they met at Bandra (E). Khandare was carrying a bag that had Rs10 lakh in denominations of Rs2,000.

When the accused came to meet Khandare, accomplices of the accused came in a car posing as income tax officials and took away the bag with the cash. Soon after that, the other accused also fled from the spot.

Realising that he was duped, Khandare approached police and registered a complaint against the accused.

Kherwadi police booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating, personating a public servant and common intention.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had played smartly and chose the place where CCTV cameras were not installed. Police activated their network of informers and alerted them about the accused using the stated modus operandi.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested five men-- Godwin Amanna (50), Sanju Sanap (47), Vishnu Gowda (33), Bala Kubal (49) and Ravindra Zanke (51).

They were all arrested on Thursday and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police said, all the accused are historysheeters and had cases of cheating registered against them.

Police also suspect they may have duped others of lakhs of rupees using the same modus operandi and further investigation is underway.