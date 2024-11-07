Mumbai: ₹5 Crore Ransom Threat Made To Baba Siddique’s Close Aide

Representative Image

While the police continue to piece together the clues in the sensational murder of veteran politician Baba Siddique, one of the victim's close aide has reported receiving a death threat. The caller asked the complainant to either pay Rs 5 crore or get killed, said the Khar police which has registered a case against an unknown person in the matter. The aggrieved was present with Siddique when he was killed.

The complainant reportedly received a call from an unknown number and the caller warned of a fate similar to Siddique if the ransom was not paid, according to the police information. Senior Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said the police will soon apprehend the accused.

According to police sources, the threat was made on October 31. Siddique was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in Bandra's Nirmal Nagar. The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the killing.

After getting the threat, the aggrieved, a resident of Khar, immediately went to the police station and filed a report. The police have registered a case of extortion and intimidation and an investigation is underway to trace the unknown number.

In a related development, the police sources said they have received the documents, which were sought from the Slum Rehabilitation Authority to probe the real estate angle behind the killing. A cop said that if required, a builder may be summoned for questioning.