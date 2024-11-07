 Mumbai: ₹5 Crore Ransom Threat Made To Baba Siddique’s Close Aide
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: ₹5 Crore Ransom Threat Made To Baba Siddique’s Close Aide

Mumbai: ₹5 Crore Ransom Threat Made To Baba Siddique’s Close Aide

The complainant was a close aide of the slain politician; a case has been filed against an unknown person

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

While the police continue to piece together the clues in the sensational murder of veteran politician Baba Siddique, one of the victim's close aide has reported receiving a death threat. The caller asked the complainant to either pay Rs 5 crore or get killed, said the Khar police which has registered a case against an unknown person in the matter. The aggrieved was present with Siddique when he was killed.

The complainant reportedly received a call from an unknown number and the caller warned of a fate similar to Siddique if the ransom was not paid, according to the police information. Senior Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said the police will soon apprehend the accused.

According to police sources, the threat was made on October 31. Siddique was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in Bandra's Nirmal Nagar. The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder: 23-Year-Old Gaurav Vilas Apune, 16th Accused In Case, Arrested From Pune
article-image

After getting the threat, the aggrieved, a resident of Khar, immediately went to the police station and filed a report. The police have registered a case of extortion and intimidation and an investigation is underway to trace the unknown number. 

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Some Political Parties Use Mumbai’s Illegal Immigrants For Vote-Bank Politics,TISS Study Reveals
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Some Political Parties Use Mumbai’s Illegal Immigrants For Vote-Bank Politics,TISS Study Reveals
'I Jumped Into The Fire To Protect Bow And Arrow': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
'I Jumped Into The Fire To Protect Bow And Arrow': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh Promises Youth 'Elect Me, I Will Get Brides For You'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh Promises Youth 'Elect Me, I Will Get Brides For You'
Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Campaign As 'Dangerous For India'
Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Campaign As 'Dangerous For India'

In a related development, the police sources said they have received the documents, which were sought from the Slum Rehabilitation Authority to probe the real estate angle behind the killing. A cop said that if required, a builder may be summoned for questioning.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Some Political Parties Use Mumbai’s Illegal Immigrants For...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Some Political Parties Use Mumbai’s Illegal Immigrants For...

'I Jumped Into The Fire To Protect Bow And Arrow': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

'I Jumped Into The Fire To Protect Bow And Arrow': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh Promises Youth 'Elect Me, I Will...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh Promises Youth 'Elect Me, I Will...

Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Campaign As 'Dangerous For...

Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Campaign As 'Dangerous For...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebellion Backfires As BJP Expels 37 Members For Contesting...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebellion Backfires As BJP Expels 37 Members For Contesting...