e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 4 booked for cheating 12 people of Rs 1.5 Cr on pretext of Railway jobs

Mumbai: 4 booked for cheating 12 people of Rs 1.5 Cr on pretext of Railway jobs

Police said that four accused took Rs 6 lakh-14 lakh each from the victims in 2021 and gave them fake joining letters from the railways which had signatures on them.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 4 booked for cheating 12 people of Rs 1.5 Cr on pretext of Railway jobs | Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg police have booked four people for cheating 12 people of Rs1.56 Cr by promising them jobs in Railways. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Man looking for job loses ₹5.5L to film rating scam
article-image

Hunt to nab accused on

According to the information received from MRA Marg police, one Harichandra Kadam (32) filed the cheating complaint. Police said that four accused took Rs 6 lakh-14 lakh each from the victims in 2021 and gave them fake joining letters from the railways which had signatures on them. When the boys came to know that they were cheated, the accused had assured to return their money, but later the accused stopped answering their calls. A police officer said that an FIR has been registered in this case and a search for the accused is on.

Read Also
Thane part-time job scam: Jobseekers lose nearly Rs 19 lakh in online fraud
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Uddhav Thackeray taunts Amit Shah after losing Shiv Sena name: 'Mogambo Khush Hua'

Uddhav Thackeray taunts Amit Shah after losing Shiv Sena name: 'Mogambo Khush Hua'

Mumbai: Fishermen ready with their demands for Central Minister as Sagar Parikrama-III enters city

Mumbai: Fishermen ready with their demands for Central Minister as Sagar Parikrama-III enters city

Mumbai: 4 booked for cheating 12 people of Rs 1.5 Cr on pretext of Railway jobs

Mumbai: 4 booked for cheating 12 people of Rs 1.5 Cr on pretext of Railway jobs

Mumba: Minor fire incidents in Wadala east & Byculla west; no injuries reported

Mumba: Minor fire incidents in Wadala east & Byculla west; no injuries reported

Mumbai: Man arrested for posing as doctor, duping people

Mumbai: Man arrested for posing as doctor, duping people