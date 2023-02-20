Mumbai: 4 booked for cheating 12 people of Rs 1.5 Cr on pretext of Railway jobs | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg police have booked four people for cheating 12 people of Rs1.56 Cr by promising them jobs in Railways.

According to the information received from MRA Marg police, one Harichandra Kadam (32) filed the cheating complaint. Police said that four accused took Rs 6 lakh-14 lakh each from the victims in 2021 and gave them fake joining letters from the railways which had signatures on them. When the boys came to know that they were cheated, the accused had assured to return their money, but later the accused stopped answering their calls. A police officer said that an FIR has been registered in this case and a search for the accused is on.

