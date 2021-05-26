Mumbai: 493 lactating mothers take a COVID-19 jab on Wednesday

More than 400 lactating mothers were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, 34,257 beneficiaries were vaccinated at 324 vaccine centres in the last 24 hours, of which 493 were lactating mothers and 12,309 were beneficiaries in the 18 to 44 years age group.

This comes after BMC issued a circular late on Monday night, allowing lactating mothers and pregnant women to skip the online registration process and get preference along with specially-abled people and senior citizens in vaccination centres. They can visit a vaccination centre on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday for their jab.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We have a walk-in facility for senior citizens, people slated for their second dose, and people with physical disabilities. Eligible women are also allowed now.”

Dr Lancelot Pinto, consultant pulmonologist, PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC, said there is a significant amount of data available on mRNA vaccines being safe in pregnancy.

While the data for non-mRNA vaccines is not as robust yet, there is no reason to strongly believe that the vaccine carries any risk in pregnancy (the clinical trials did not include pregnant women, which is why there was a lack of data).

“Pregnancy is now being recognised as a risk factor for moderate to severe diseases, which is why the potential benefits of the vaccination possibly outweigh the potential risks. Women with underlying clotting disorders should discuss the risks and benefits with their obstetricians before making an informed decision,” he said.