Mumbai: 49-year-old woman from Vile Parle gang-raped by her friends in Ahmedabad | Representative Image

A 49-year-old woman, a resident of Mumbai's Vile Parle, was gang-raped by her friends in Ahmedabad. Two accused were arrested out of whom accused Lalsaheb knew the lady. Efforts are underway to nab those absconding, as per Mumbai Police.

This is a breaking story, more details awaited.