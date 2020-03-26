Mumbai: 48 offences of lockdown violations registered on Wednesday

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered at least 48 offences for violations of the lockdown order imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus, taking the total count to 178 such cases from March 20. The offences include violating prohibitory orders, unlawful assembly and spitting in public.

On Wednesday, a case was registered a person for roaming on the streets despite being stamped with a home quarantine mark, while 16 shop owners were booked for opening their shops without permission.

The police also booked four owners of hotel establishments, and four paan shops owners were booked for keeping their shops open. Four cases of illegal assembly were also.registered, 10 booked for illegal transport, and nine hawkers were booked for violations.

"The offenders were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (188), said Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Pranay Ashok.