Mumbai: 470 cases registered against lockdown violators on May 12, 619 booked

Mumbai: On Wednesday, Mumbai Police booked 619 people and registered 470 cases against them for flouting the COVID lockdown regulations. According to the data, most violations recorded on Wednesday were related to wandering in public areas without valid reason. Police have booked the violators under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant.

Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said that on Wednesday, of the 470 cases of lockdown violations, 176 cases were registered for wandering without a valid reason, 96 for not wearing a mask and 131 for operating non-essential shops despite orders forbidding it. While 30 cases were registered on Wednesday for gathering in public, three cases were registered for illegal vehicular movement and 12 for operating a hotel establishment.

One case was registered against a betel nut shop and three against patients fleeing the quarantine centre for violating the COVID rules, while 18 cases were registered against hawkers in the city on Wednesday. Most violations were recorded in the northern parts of the city, with 131 violations.

DCP Chaitanya added that of the 619 booked, 297 violators were arrested and released on bail, 313 were issued a notice and nine were yet to be arrested on Wednesday. Mumbai Police also seized 87 vehicles of motorists found violating the lockdown like curbs and moving without a valid reason.