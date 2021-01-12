Mumbai: 47-year-old man arrested for stealing valuables at wedding venues

Mumbai: Police have arrested a 47-year- old man for allegedly stealing valuables from upscale venues of weddings and other functions in Mumbai, an official said.

The accused, identified as Shafique Abdul Kudus Sheikh alias Munna, a resident of Shivaji Nagar locality, was nabbed on Monday, the official said. "He used to target weddings and condolence meetings by going there wearing nice clothes so that no one could get suspicious of him. He used to collect information about the venues from newspapers," Chembur police station's senior inspector Shalini Sharma said on Monday.