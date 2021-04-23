Mumbai: 467 persons booked for lockdown violations; 26 motorists for violating color-coded sticker system

Mumbai: For the first time on Thursday, the city police registered offences of misusing recently implemented colour-coded sticker system, as per the figures shared by the police. 26 motorists, all from South Mumbai, were booked for misusing the system on Thursday. As the lockdown was intensified from 8 pm on Thursday, police sealed the city's border for non-essential activities. On Friday, police officials sent back 500 vehicles from Dahisar toll naka alone.

On Thursday, the city police registered 202 cases and booked 467 people for lockdown violations, taking the total number of cases registered so far to 31,021 since the pandemic began in March last year. Police officials also impounded 76 vehicles for plying without a valid reason while 31 other motorists which falls under essential categories were found plying without mandatory color-coded stickers and booked subsequently.

Of the total cases registered on Thursday, the most number of violations were reported of mask violations, 64 such offences were registered on Thursday while 62 cases were of loitering at public places without a valid reason. 39 offence have been registered against shopkeepers for breaking the lockdown norms while 23 offences were of crowding at public places. Along with them, 7 offences were registered against hotel owners for violating norms and three against hawkers. Two separate offences were registered against pan shops and against illegal transports.

All of them have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (disobedience of orders promulgated by public servants). Of those who booked on Thursday, 167 were arrested and released on bail while 297 were let off after serving them notices.