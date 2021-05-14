Mumbai: 466 cases registered against lockdown violators on Wednesday, 571 booked

While 22 cases were registered on Thursday for gathering in public, five cases were registered for illegal vehicular movement and two for operating a hotel establishment.

One case was registered against betel nut shops and two against patients fleeing the quarantine centre for violating the COVID rules, while 15 cases were registered against hawkers in the city on Thursday. Most violations were recorded in the northern parts of the city, with 121 violations.



DCP Chaitanya added that of the 571 booked, 234 violators were arrested and released on bail, 338 were issued a notice and seven were yet to be arrested on Thursday. Mumbai Police also seized 65 vehicles of motorists found violating the lockdown like curbs and moving without a valid reason.