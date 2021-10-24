Mumbai: 465 Covid cases, 5 deaths in city

Saturday witnessed a slight spurt in daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, with 465 new cases and five deaths. This increased the total count to 7,53,272, with 16,207 fatalities. While the doubling rate increased to 1,325 days, the weekly growth rate dropped to 0.05 per cent.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, also witnessed a surge, with 1,701 new infections and 33 deaths reported in 24 hours, pushing the state tally to 66,01,551, with 1,39,998 fatalities so far.

As for the vaccination, which has dropped since September, 74,044 registered beneficiaries took the jab in Mumbai, of which 59,596 were administered the vaccine at civic-run centres, followed by 10,574 at private and 3,874 at state-run vaccine centres.

So far, 1.43 crore people have been vaccinated across Mumbai. Of these, 90.12 lakh have taken the first dose and 53.39 lakh are fully vaccinated.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 02:16 AM IST