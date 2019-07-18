Mumbai: 46-year-old businessman files extortion complaint against gangster Anil Parab's brother

Palghar: A 46-year-old businessman has complained to police here in Maharashtra that he got calls from a gangster's brother demanding Rs one crore from him, an official said Thursday.

The businessman alleged that between June 15 and July 4, the accused, Prathamesh Parab, brother of gangster Anil Parab, called him up on different occasions and demanded the money to intervene in a court case involving the complainant and another party, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said. The accused also allegedly threatened him with dire consequences if he did not pay the money, Katkar said, quoting the complaint.

According to the complainant, there was a dispute over ownership rights pertaining to his unit at Indore in Madhya Pradesh and the matter was pending before a court in Gujarat, he said. Based on the complaint, the police on Wednesday registered offences against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 385, 387 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 507 (criminal intimidation), he said. No arrest was made so far, he said, adding that a probe was underway into the complaint.