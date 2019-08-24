Mumbai: 450 members attend caste certificate camp

Bhayandar: As many as 450 members belonging to the East Indian community in the twin-city registered their presence in the Caste Certificate Guidance Camp in the Cross Garden area of Bhayandar (West) earlier this week.

Expert speakers, including social activist and president of Citizen’s Front Rohit Suvarna and Dr Merlyn Cyril Borges from Dongri village, guided participants on outlining steps to be followed to obtain certificates like caste validity, age, nationality, domicile, non-creamy layer, income and even provided information on the inclusion of caste or sub-caste in the records of schools and colleges using a simple process.

The camp was organised under the aegis of the Cross Garden Committee headed by Wellington Rodricks in presence of parish priest Father Barthol Machado.

“The camp was very much needed, as it proved to be a helpful interface to enable the community, wherever they are placed and to adopt a uniform pattern for obtaining certificates,” said former corporator Venture Mendonca.

The East Indian community has a significant presence in Bhayandar, Mira Road, Uttan, Dongri, Pali and Chowk areas of the twin-city.