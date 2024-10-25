Mumbai: 45-Yr-Old Cart Puller Beaten To Death By Housing Society Members In Girgaon's Khetwadi; 2 Held

Representative Image |

Mumbai: In a tragic incident from the Khetwadi area in Mumbai's Girgaon, a 45-year-old cart-puller, identified as Jalil Jamil Khan, lost his life following an alleged assault by members of a housing society.

Khan, who reportedly struggled with alcohol issues, regularly drank and caused disturbances outside the Om Sai Co-operative Society in the 7th lane, where he would sleep at night. Tensions had reportedly been mounting, with society members becoming increasingly frustrated by Khan’s behaviour, which they claimed disrupted the peace of their residential area.

Khan Succumbed To Multiple Injuries

According to a Hindustan Times report, the confrontation that led to Khan’s death occurred on Tuesday night when he arrived outside the society premises in a visibly inebriated state, intending to settle there for the night. According to the report, an altercation broke out between Khan and the residents, escalating into a violent assault. Khan sustained multiple injuries during the incident and was rushed to JJ Hospital. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Initially, the D B Marg police station registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), a procedural move when the cause of death is not immediately clear. However, the post-mortem report revealed that Khan had suffered multiple injuries, suggesting foul play, prompting the cops to reclassify the case as a murder. While the final medical opinion is still awaited, preliminary evidence indicates that Khan was beaten with sticks.

Police identified two suspects, Vishal Shinde and Mayank Jethva, both residents of the Om Sai Co-operative Society through a CCTV footage. The two men were later taken into custody, though the cops are reviewing additional footage to ascertain if other society members were involved in the fatal assault.

Case Transferred To V P Road Police Station

Due to jurisdictional boundaries, the case was transferred from the D B Marg police station to the V P Road police station, which officially registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code) against the society members. Local police are continuing their investigation, examining CCTV evidence and conducting interviews with witnesses to determine the full extent of involvement and to ensure that all responsible parties are held accountable.