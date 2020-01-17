Mumbai: 45-year-old railway employee duped for Rs 3 lakh on dating site

Mumbai: A 45-year-old railway employee was duped for Rs 3 by a woman who met him on a dating site, the woman identified as Rima Sandhu (45) was previously arrested by Hyderabad police for duping a retired army colonel. After the victim approached the Dadar police an offence of cheating was registered against her.

The victim a Worli resident, met Sandhu on a dating site in the month of September, where she introduced herself as a corporate trainer from Pune. She further claimed that her brother and boyfriend both died in Kargil war and since then she stayed unmarried and looking after their families.

She also claimed that she is a state level boxing champion and cleared Indian Police Service (IPS) examination however left the training midway after her mother's objection.

In October Sandhu said that she was shifting to Mumbai from Pune and staying in a rented flat in Malad after which they started meeting. In one of their meeting, Sandhu said she is in urgent need of Rs 2 lakh to pay to her landlord which the victim gave her in installments.

She further asked for Rs 80,000, she said that she would returned the entire amount by January 5, however after getting around Rs 3 lakh she stopped receiving victims calls.

After she stopped responding, victim grew suspicion, when he checked her name in Google, he was shocked to learn that she was arrested by Hyderabad police for duping a retired army colonel. The victim then approached Dadar police station and registered an First Information Report (FIR) against her.

"We have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of cheating (420) and investigation is underway," said an officer from Dadar police station.