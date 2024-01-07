Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Cook Arrested For Stealing Patek Philippe Aquanaut Watch, Worth ₹27 Lakh, From Investor's House

Representational photo |

Gamdevi police have arrested a cook for allegedly stealing a luxury watch worth Rs 27 lakh from his employer's house at South Mumbai's Carmichael Road. The police have not recovered the Patek Philippe watch from the accused.

According to the information received from Gamdevi police, 34-year-old investor Siddharth Somaiya has said in the complaint given to the police that his 45-year-old cook Murari Shaligram Suryavanshi stole the expensive watch from his bedroom.

What does the complaint say?

In the complaint to the police, Somaiya said that his mother had gifted him a Patek Philippe stainless steel wrist watch from the brand's Aquanaut range on his birthday. Somaiya would often keep his watch, which is worth Rs 27 lakh in the bedroom drawer.

On December 31, Somaiya was at home and resting in the bedroom when he came to the bedroom for some work and after some time he again came to the bedroom and when he looked in the drawer, the watch was missing.

Suspicion on Somaiya's cook

When the watch was not found there, he asked Suryavanshi about the watch, but he did not answer properly. When Suryavanshi did not answer properly, Somaiya became suspicious of him. Somaiya himself came down from the building and checked the CCTV footage and found out that Suryavanshi had meanwhile come down from the building and met someone.

When Somaiya asked Suryavanshi about that person, he did not answer properly and then Somaiya became suspicious of him. Somaiya complained about this to Gamdevi police.

Cook arrested

An official of Gamdevi police said that Suryavanshi has been arrested on the basis of the evidence given to him by Somaiya. We are searching for the person whom Suryavanshi had gone to meet under the house on the day the watch was stolen.

Siddharth Somaiya is a Mumbai-based active angel investor. His prominent investment areas are Edu-Tech, Fin-Tech, Health-Tech, D2C & Gaming.