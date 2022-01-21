Mumbai: 44-year-old electrician killed in accident at Lower Parel workshop

A 44-year-old electrician Santosh Gunjal was killed yesterday after he met with an accident at Lower Parel workshop.

He was rushed to a nearby dispensary in an ambulance. He was then immediately taken to Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital, for further treatment. He was in the hospital within 30 minutes of the mishap.

However, he succumbed to his injuries, despite being provided with the best possible medical attention. An internal enquiry has been already ordered by PCME.

GM-WR, Mr Alok Kansal visited the accident site at night to take stock of the incident. GM closely reviewed all the safety arrangements at the Workshop. He also enquired regarding the timely provision of medical assistance and attention. He expressed grief on this unfortunate turn of events. Further directions have been given by GM to PCME to provide all assistance to the family of the employee in his last journey.

The matter has also been informed to factory inspector for suitable enquiry.

Meanwhile, the administration has extended all legal benefits to the family of the deceased employee.

In view of the incident, many workers from the workshop gathered on Friday morning to pay obeisance to the departed soul.

Further, the different employees, while appreciating various improvements in the workshop, also put forward some more demands for their welfare.

They were advised to meet CWM and other officers at their convenience at any time with regard to that.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:22 PM IST