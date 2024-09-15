Mumbai: 44-Year-Old Businessman Booked For Deceiving Woman Under False Marriage Pretenses

44-Year-Old Businessman faces legal trouble for alleged deception under false marriage promises | Representative Image

Mumbai: A city-based 44-year-old businessman has been booked for allegedly engaging in physical relations with a 24-year-old woman under the false pretext of marriage. The man, Sumit Dharmchand Goyal, operates gyms and hotels. The woman filed a complaint at Juhu police station, where an FIR has been registered under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As per the FIR, the Andheri-based woman is a marketing professional. In January 2019, when she was residing in Lucknow with her family, she visited Gold Gym Mahanagar Lucknow for the post of a gym trainer. Goyal conducted the interview and assured her that she would be made gym manager in Mumbai if she performed well. In July 2019, the two came to Mumbai for a meeting and stayed at a five-star hotel in Juhu, where he established a physical relationship with her. They returned to Lucknow the next day and he told her about his divorced status and that he has a 14-year-old son. He also promised to marry her.

In July 2019, they travelled to Goa, where he took her to a temple and allegedly pretended to go through a wedding ritual. Later, he accommodated her as a paying guest in Andheri West and then rented a flat in Vile Parle by October, where she lived until February 2020.

In March 2020, he sent her back to Lucknow, visited her parents and told them they were married. In August and September 2020, her brother and father passed away due to Covid. He assured her and her family, including her mother and younger sister, that he would support them. He then brought her back to Mumbai, and their relationship continued.

In February 2021, he sent her to the UK for a Master’s in management. After her studies, she returned to Mumbai, where he rented a flat for her in Andheri. Recently, she discovered a diary with expenses listed for a three-and-a-half-year-old boy. When she confronted him, he became angry and abusive and deserted her on July 28 this year.