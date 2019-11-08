Mumbai: 41-year-old businessman commits suicide after harassment by bank recovery agents

On Thursday, a 41-year-old businessman committed suicide holding several banks and loan recovery agents responsible for his extreme step.

According to Mid-Day, the businessman was identified as Amol Francis Vaity, Dahisar resident, who hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the hall of his home around 7 am when others were asleep. Amol's family woke up to find him dead and learnt about the reason around 11 am when his friends rushed to the house.

Amol had sent a WhatsApp message to his friends naming the banks and a recovery agent for the reason behind his suicide. Amol, a real estate businessman, took out loans from several banks. He was later unable to pay the EMIs on time. But two months back, recovery agents started pressurising Amol to pay up the loan amout. Amol's family alleged that recovery agents would come home and abuse and threaten him in front of them.

As per the report, Amol said his suicide note, "...I am trapped in ... bad debts and loan and at present I don't have any money to repay them... I tried everything... but [because] of recession I can't overcome. Please forgive me..." "...I blame RBL Bank credit card, RBL Bajaj credit card, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, HDFC Credit card, Citibank credit card, Amex, credit card and their loan recovery departments... and recovery agents and specially HDFC Bank credit card agent Mr. Nikhil Vishwakarma. He always used abusive language threatened and harassed me... The situation ... was unbearable so I have decided to end my life [sic]."