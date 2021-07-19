Mumbai: 402 fresh Covid cases reported in 24 hours, 14 deaths recorded

The city reported 402 new Covid cases on Monday, taking its tally to 7,31,563. The city recorded 14 deaths, pushing the cumulative fatality count to 15,716.

A total of 577 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the overall recovery count to 7,07,129. Now, there are 6,349 active cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 6,017 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 6,220,207.

As many as 66 people succumbed to virus, while 13,051 patients recovered. There are a total of six active containment zones left in the city and 62 buildings have been sealed.

The recovery rate of the Mumbai district has remained stagnant at 97 per cent.