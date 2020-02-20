Mumbai: 40-yr-old stabs self to death in Ulhasnagar

Thane: A 40-year-old man committed suicide by stabbing himself with a broken glass bottle in Ulhasnagar on Tuesday. The deceased, Madhukar Gaikwad, 40, was a resident of Ganesh Nagar. He took a beer bottle and broke it and attacked inflicted 5-6 deep wounds in the neck and abdomen.

He came from Ahmednagar to Ulhasnagar and worked as labourer in Mumbai. He went to Diamond beer shop and bought a bottle. Then, he attacked himself and collapsed, lying in a pool of blood on the road. Locals and police took him to the Central hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The Hilline police registered an accidental death report (ADR).

Sanjay Sawant, the Hiilline police station senior inspector, said, “The cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained, and the family was in trauma. We are questioning his family members, and further probe is on.”