Mumbai: 40-Yr-Old Man Falls Prey To Crypto Investment Fraud, Loses ₹1.15 Crore | File/ Representative image

A 40-year-old man working at a senior position with a pizza company has fallen prey to scammers in crypto-currency fraud and has lost over Rs1.15 crore.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Virar. In February, his mobile number was added in a WhatsApp group wherein tips regarding crypto-currency investments were being shared.

The group members were sharing details about the profits they had generated through the tips after which the victim also got interested and decided to invest. The victim then got in touch with the experts in the group and sought guidance after which the scammers shared a link and asked the complainant to open an account to begin investing. As the complainant began investing in crypto-currency, he could see huge profits on investments on the trading platforms shared by the scammers.

However, when the complainant tried to withdraw his earnings he was asked to pay more money as taxes. Later, the complainant learnt that scammers had blocked his WhatsApp number and deleted all the trading links they had shared with him, police said.

Having realised that he had been duped, the complainant got an offence registered. The complainant has provided details of the contact numbers of the scammers and transaction details with the police in his complaint.

The police have registered a case under sections 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.