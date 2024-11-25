 Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Indian Expat Overcomes Life-Threatening Burns & Rare Condition With Groundbreaking Surgery
Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Indian Expat Overcomes Life-Threatening Burns & Rare Condition With Groundbreaking Surgery

The accident, which left him with life-threatening facial and neck burns, required prolonged ventilator support and multiple procedures. While his injuries gradually healed, he developed a persistent cough, especially when consuming food or drinks. Upon his return to India, doctors diagnosed him with a tracheooesophageal fistula (TEF) in April 2024.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Mumbai: A 40-year-old Indian expatriate, who suffered severe facial burns in a workplace accident, has regained his health and dignity after undergoing a rare and complex surgery in October 2024.

About The Case

“This rare condition, characterised by an abnormal connection between the windpipe and food pipe, was a result of the prolonged intubation required after his accident,” said Dr. Prriya Eshpuniyani, his surgeon.

Once at the Fortis Hospital in Navi Mumbai, a team of pulmonologists, Dr Shahid Patel and Dr. Dhanaji, confirmed the size and location of the 1.5 cm fistula, an abnormal connection between organs.

“Our gastroenterologists attempted non-surgical interventions, including closure devices and clips. However, these efforts were unsuccessful, leaving the patient dependent on a feeding tube for over 10 months. This dependency not only hampered his physical and social well-being but also delayed his return to work, causing significant financial strain,” said Eshpuniyani.

Dr. Prriya Eshpuniyani On Tracheooesophageal Fistula

She explained that TEFs are often linked to advanced cancerous conditions, where palliative stenting is the usual approach. “However, in this patient’s case, where the condition was benign and acquired due to intubation, surgery was the best option. These surgeries are highly complex, requiring anatomical precision, meticulous technique, and collaborative teamwork. Success is not always guaranteed, with high failure rates reported globally,” said Dr Eshpuniyani.

On October 1, the patient underwent surgery. “By October 10, he was able to taste coconut water without triggering a cough,” said Dr Eshpuniyani.

