e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 40 high-end mobile phones stolen during DJ Snake's concert in Bandra-Kurla complex  

Mumbai: 40 high-end mobile phones stolen during DJ Snake's concert in Bandra-Kurla complex  

Mumbai police were reviewing CCTV footage from the area in order to identify and apprehend the accused.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
DJ Snake (Twitter account) |
Follow us on

Mumbai: More than 40 high-end mobile phones were stolen by unidentified persons during DJ Snake's concert at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Saturday.

Many concert-goers approached the police with complaints that their mobile phones were misplaced or stolen during the concert that took place at MMRDA ground on Saturday night, an official from BKC police told news agency PTI.

Hundreds of people had attended the French music producer's concert after booking their tickets online and the venue was packed, he said.

The police have registered four to five FIRs under section 379 (punishment for theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after more than 40 high-end mobile phones were stolen or misplaced at the venue, the official said.

He added that police were reviewing CCTV footage from the area in order to identify and apprehend the accused.

Some users reported on Twitter about losing their mobile phones at the concert.

(With additional information from Free Press Journal)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Slabs fall off of foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Chandrapur; people feared...

Slabs fall off of foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Chandrapur; people feared...

Navy week: Over 4,000 students from across India visit ships in Mumbai

Navy week: Over 4,000 students from across India visit ships in Mumbai

Row over BS Koshyari's statement on Shivaji Maharaj: Uddhav Thackeray camp to decide on Maharashtra...

Row over BS Koshyari's statement on Shivaji Maharaj: Uddhav Thackeray camp to decide on Maharashtra...

NCP urges Maharashtra Govt to postpone BAMS, BHMS exams

NCP urges Maharashtra Govt to postpone BAMS, BHMS exams

Maharashtra l Centre should take action on Karnataka CM for making statements that are disturbing...

Maharashtra l Centre should take action on Karnataka CM for making statements that are disturbing...