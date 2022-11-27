Mumbai: 40 high-end mobile phones stolen during DJ Snake's concert in Bandra-Kurla complex  

Mumbai: More than 40 high-end mobile phones were stolen by unidentified persons during DJ Snake's concert at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Saturday.
Many concert-goers approached the police with complaints that their mobile phones were misplaced or stolen during the concert that took place at MMRDA ground on Saturday night, an official from BKC police told news agency PTI.
Hundreds of people had attended the French music producer's concert after booking their tickets online and the venue was packed, he said.
The police have registered four to five FIRs under section 379 (punishment for theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after more than 40 high-end mobile phones were stolen or misplaced at the venue, the official said.
He added that police were reviewing CCTV footage from the area in order to identify and apprehend the accused.
Some users reported on Twitter about losing their mobile phones at the concert.
(With additional information from Free Press Journal)
