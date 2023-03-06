Mumbai: 40 bank customers duped of lakhs after clicking on unverified link

Representative Image

In a major case of cyber fraud, at least 40 customers of a Mumbai-based private bank were duped lakhs of rupees after clicking on an unverified link sent via a fake text in the past three days.

As per reports, in the text message victims were asked to update their KYC and PAN details.

This prompted the Mumbai police to caution citizens against clicking on links that ask bank customers for their confidential information.

Fake text messages

Cybercriminals are sending fake text messages to customers with phishing links stating that their bank account has been blocked for not updating their KYC or PAN card details. The links direct customers to a fake website of their bank where they are asked to enter their customer ID, password, and other confidential details.

TV actress Shweta Menon among many cheated

Shweta Menon, a TV actress is among the 40 victims who complained of the alleged fraud. In her complaint, Menon said that last Thursday she had clicked on a link in a fake text message, believing it to be from her bank.

She said that she entered her Customer ID, Password, and OTP on the website.

She further said that she received a call from a woman impersonating a bank official, who asked her to enter another OTP she received on her mobile number. Following this, ₹ 57,636 was debited from her account.