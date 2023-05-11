 Mumbai: 4-yr-old falls through broken 6th floor balcony in MIDC area
Mumbai: 4-yr-old falls through broken 6th floor balcony in MIDC area

Mumbai: 4-yr-old falls through broken 6th floor balcony in MIDC area

The child’s grandfather was talking to the watchman about the damaged balcony glass when the girl fell in the garden below.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
Mumbai: 4-yr-old falls through broken 6th floor balcony in MIDC area | Representative Image

Mumbai: A four-year-old girl fell from the sixth floor of a building in the MIDC area on Tuesday afternoon and sustained grievous injuries. The incident occurred at Hillcrest Society and the child has been admitted to Holy Spirit Hospital where she is undergoing treatment. She was at home with her maternal grandparents at the time of the incident. Her parents work at Andheri and Vikhroli.

Broken glass of balcony was removed, left midway repair

The MIDC police said the glass of the balcony’s railing was broken and the child’s father, Saurabh Prabhunandan Prasad, 43, had registered a complaint against the manager of the housing society, the contractor and the real estate firm’s manager. Incidentally, the child’s grandfather was talking to the watchman about the damaged balcony glass when the girl fell in the garden below.

Prasad has told the police that the building manager had started the repair work and removed the glass but left it midway without installing any safety guard. The police said the matter is being investigated and action will be taken accordingly. 

Thane: 65-year-old woman falls to death from a gallery at Hiranandani Estate
