Mumbai: 4-year-old falls into pit in Govandi, dies

Mumbai: A 4-year-old boy died after falling into a pit dug for a septic tank near Hanuman temple in Govandi West around 5 pm on Monday.

According to local residents, a few children were playing near the temple on Road No 6, Plot No 40 in Govandi's Shivaji Nagar area. Arif, the 4-year-old, too went there to play. He stepped on a piece of plywood that had covered the pit. As soon as he did that the plywood broke and the boy fell into the pit. Some locals managed to get the boy out and rush him to Rajawadi Hospital. However, he was declared dead before arrival.

A resident from the locality said that the contractor has been delaying work of the toilet for more than a year. A toilet was supposed to be built a year back but due to the negligence of the civic body the contractor was delaying the work.

Mother of the boy had gone to the marketplace. When she returned and didn't find her child, she began searching for him. With the help of locals, the boy was traced to the pit.

The Shivaji Nagar police said an 8-9 feet deep pit was dug for construction of a new public toilet. The pit was filled with water. "We have registered an accident death report (ADR) in the matter and further investigation is on," said Sudharshan Paithankar, Senior Police Inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station.