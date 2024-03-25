Mumbai: 4 Women Held For Attempting Trafficking A 5-Year-Old Girl In Bhandup

4 Women Held For Attempting Trafficking A 5-Year-Old Girl In Bhandup |

Mumbai: A 5-year-old girl was rescued by the Bhandup police who had gone missing on the night of March 24. The girl’s abductors, four women, were arrested by the police within 12 hours after the kidnapping.

According to the police, the girl left home on Sunday night around 9:30, saying she wanted to buy water balloons from a nearby store, to celebrate Rang Panchami on Monday morning. Almost an hour later, the girl’s parents realized she had not returned home and started looking around in the neighbourhood.

While they were looking around, asking others about their daughter, a local told them that he saw their daughter entering an autorickshaw. “The man said the girl was tagged along with a woman whose name is Khushbu Gupta alias Khushi. He also said that there were two more women apart from Khushi,” said a police official.

The parents then approached the Bhandup police, and a case was registered. Immediately a team was formed to begin the probe. The only lead the police had was Khushi, and the probe started with tracing Khushi and her apartment being searched.

Using technical assistance, her number’s location was procured, and soon after she was spotted. Police took her into custody, where Khushi, 19, revealed about her partner – Maina Dilod, 39, – with whom she planted the abduction of the girl.

“They gave the girl a chocolate and told her to go with them. The girl was familiar with Khushi, so she went along. They planned to sell the child to two women named Divya Kailash Singh (33) and Payal Hemant Shah (32) – residents of Balkum Pada in Thane,” added the official.

All four women were taken to court on Monday, where they were remanded to police custody till March 28. They are all charged under sections 363 (kidnapping), 370 (trafficking), and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.