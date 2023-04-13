Mumbai: 4 women booked for flying to Muscat on bogus documents

File Photo

Mumbai: The Sahar police have booked four Nepali women for allegedly attempting to fly to Muscat on the basis of forged documents. The police suspect that the women were being illegally trafficked abroad and few agents and traffickers have come under the police's radar.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is Ruchika Mayekar (39), who works as an Immigration Officer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). On Tuesday around 9.00pm, when Mayekar was on duty, four women - Sunita Rajbanshi, Lilkumari Rajbanshi, Dewanti Tajpuriya and Madevi Nepali came to the counter for an immigration check.

Immigration officials got suspicious about the genuineness of the NOC letters

They had furnished their Nepali passports, boarding passes, visa papers, flight tickets and Nepal Embassy's NOC letters for checking and were supposed to board a flight for Muscat. The immigration officials got suspicious about the genuineness of the NOC letters and were subjected to a detailed inquiry, police said.

During the inquiry, the women revealed that they had contacted an agent, Guri, a Nepali citizen, to get a job in a Middle East country. Guri had promised to send them to Muscat for jobs and the women had decided to pay money to Guri after reaching Muscat. On the instructions of Guri, the women had come from Kathmandu to Delhi and from there to Mumbai.

After reaching Mumbai, associates of Guri had given Nepal's NOC letters, Oman visas and flight tickets to these women on Tuesday. The immigration officials then contacted the first secretary of the Nepal Embassy in Delhi and requested for verification of the NOC letters.

It was then revealed that the NOC letters submitted by the women were forged. The police were then alerted and a case was registered against the women under sections 34 (common intention) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.