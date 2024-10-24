 Mumbai: 4 Real Estate Agents Stripped, Thrashed Over Suspicion Of Being BMC Agents At Construction Site In Andheri; VIDEO Surfaces
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 4 Real Estate Agents Stripped, Thrashed Over Suspicion Of Being BMC Agents At Construction Site In Andheri; VIDEO Surfaces

Mumbai: 4 Real Estate Agents Stripped, Thrashed Over Suspicion Of Being BMC Agents At Construction Site In Andheri; VIDEO Surfaces

The accused mistook the 4 real estate agents for informants of the BMC, detained them in a room, and brutally assaulted them by giving electric shocks to their private parts after stripping them.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 01:06 AM IST
As per the police, the incident unfolded on October 19 when the real estate agents were taking photos of an under-construction room in Bhardawadi Mansion on Derawala Road, Andheri West | FPJ

The DN Nagar police have arrested three persons for stripping and giving electric shocks to four real estate agents. The shocking incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral. The dispute between the accused and the agents arose from taking photos of a construction site.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sattar Turak, 54, Aziz Turak, 50, and Farooq Turak, 53. All three were presented before court, which remanded them to two-day police custody. The case was registered on October 20.

As per the police, the incident unfolded on October 19 when the real estate agents were taking photos of an under-construction room in Bhardawadi Mansion on Derawala Road, Andheri West. The accused mistook them for informants of the BMC, detained them in a room, and brutally assaulted them by giving electric shocks to their private parts after stripping them.

