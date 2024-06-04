Mumbai: 4 Missing Siblings From Andheri Traced, Reunited With Family |

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have traced four siblings, who went missing from Andheri last week, to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The three girls and a boy, in the age group of eight to 18 years, were found on Sunday at a children’s home, Madhav Balniketan Ashram, an official from the MIDC police station said. They are currently with the Child Welfare Committee in Gwalior.

The children left their home with their stepmother, who suffers from a mental ailment, on May 26 and boarded the Punjab Mail train from Kalyan railway station for New Delhi. When the train halted at Khandwa station, the mother alighted and missed the train, she had told the police, adding that she couldn’t contact anyone as she doesn’t have a mobile phone. This was confirmed by CCTV footage from the station, an official said, adding that the children alighted at Gwalior station and a local resident took them to a children’s home.

Based on a complaint lodged by the children’s maternal uncle, a case of kidnapping was registered at MIDC police station, and a search was launched last week. The police examined the footage from 80 CCTV cameras at the Khandwa and Gwalior stations to trace the children.

The eldest of them is an 18-year-old girl. She told the police that they left the house owing to their father’s scolding and beating. For their “escape”, she carried all their certificates and important documents as well. However, she left behind her mobile phone, which was inspected by the police. Messages between the girl and her friends revealed that she had been confiding in them about the plan for the past three months.

During the search operation, the police tracked her friends’ phones and found that one of them had received a call from an unknown number, which belonged to one Riaz. When the police contacted him, he said he found the kids on Gwalior station and took them to the children’s home as they didn’t want to return.

A police officer from the MIDC police station said, “The eldest girl felt their father was scolding and beating them. However, any parent scolds if their child spends hours on mobile phones late at night. Further investigation in the case is underway.”