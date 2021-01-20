Mumbai: 4 held in two cases of illegal drug trafficking

Mumbai: In a crackdown on drug menace in the city, police arrested four people, including a Nigerian national in two separate cases of illegal possession of drugs. While the Crime Branch Unit 12 sleuths arrested three men with five kilograms of Cannabis valued at Rs 1.60 crore in the international market, while the Ghatkopar unit of the Crime Branch Unit 7 arrested a Nigerian national for possession of 70grams of Mephedrone valued at Rs 1.40 lakh.

In the first incident, a police team was patrolling near Dahisar (E), when they saw three men moving suspiciously with bags on their shoulders. Upon interception, police noticed that the trio were in the middle of an exchange of products in a rexin bag, after which they tried to escape when they saw police approaching towards them. After a brief chase, police nabbed the trio and seized five kilograms of cannabis stashed in their bags valued at Rs 1.60 crore.