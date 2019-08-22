Mumbai: 4 held for robbing jewellery store staff

Mumbai: MIDC Police arrested four men for robbing a jewellery store employee and decamping with 19 diamond studded rings worth Rs 3.25 lakh.

The incident occurred around 5pm on Monday when the complainant, Ramesh Bhul (35), was on his way to deliver a jewellery consignment. The arrested accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery.

According to police, on Monday evening, when Bhul left the River Stone jewellery store to deliver a consignment, he was intercepted by four men – two of whom were on a bike, while the other two were in an autorickshaw – near Seepz bus stop at Andheri.

The four accused, identified as Iqbal Khan (30), Firoz Malik (33), Ramzan Khan (37) and Rakesh Singh (29), assaulted Bhul and robbed him of diamond-studded rings worth Rs 3.25 lakh at knifepoint before fleeing from the spot.

Bhul then approached MIDC police station and registered a complaint against the four men, who were identified and traced with the help of CCTV camera footage.

Acting on a tip-off, MIDC Police arrested the accused on Tuesday and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery (section 394), criminal intimidation (section 506(2)) and common intention (section 34). Police also recovered the stolen jewellery and seized the bike, autorickshaw used for robbery.