Mumbai: 4 gang-rape woman near Kurla LTT, arrested

Mumbai: The Nehru Nagar police arrested four persons for allegedly gang-raping a 32-year-old woman on Monday night when she was on her way to Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

According to the police, the four accused have been identified as Shrikant Bhogle, Sonu Tiwari, Siddharth Wagh and Nilesh Baraskar.The woman, a Worli resident, was going to Katni in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

She boarded a train from Byculla and alighted at Kurla terminus where she asked a person for Kurla LTT, who asked her to follow him on Harbour line route, which would take her to Kurla LTT. However, the person suddenly disappeared.

While on her way to the terminus, she went inside the bushes to answer the nature's call. Tiwari and Baraskar, who were on the other side, dragged her deep into the bushes and forced themselves upon her and raped her. Their friends Wagh and Bhogale, who were riding a bike, saw them in the act, also allegedly raped her.

The four accused then took Rs3,000 from the victim, snatched her mangalsutra and fled the spot. The victim somehow managed to come out, with the help of a woman who was crossing the area. Then, she informed the police control room.

On the woman's complaint, an offence of a gang rape and other sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Nehru Nagar police. “Soon after the offence was registered, we arrested the accused and further investigation is underway," said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector, Nehru Nagar police station.