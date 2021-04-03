Mumbai: 4 externed from city for running gambling den in Trombay

The Trombay police have externed four members of a gang for allegedly running gambling den in the area. According to the police the gang members have atleast 21 previous offences registered against them and police have repeatedly taken prohibitory actions against them.

However, this did not deter them from their illegal activities after which police decided to extern them.

The gang members have been externed from the city limits for the next six months. The four including gang leader Salim Ahmed Khan along with Vaibhav Alhat, Pralhad Alhat, Raju Vavare. In last three months, the zone 6 have so far externed atleast 18 people from estern suburbs of the city due to their criminal activities.