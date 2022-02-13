Mumbai: 4 doctors, 1 compounder held for illegally practising allopathy

Mumbai crime branch arrested four doctors and a compounder for illegally practising Allopathy on Friday, of the five, four claimed that they are doctors and submitted their certificates while one is a compounder, who was found practising in the absence of the doctor, said police.

All five are practicing in the Prem Nagar area of Goregaon West for the last couple of years, acting on a tip-off crime branch unit 10 officials simultaneously raided their clinics in the presence of health officers of BMC.

The five are identified as Ibrar Sayyad (24), Dr. Sarvesh Yadav (31), Dr. Chhotelal Yadav (33), Dr. Omprakash Yadav (45) and Dr. Sapna Yadav (29). According to the police Sayyad is a compounder working at one Dr. Mukesh Yadav's clinics at Prem Nagar, he was nabbed while practising at the clinic in the absence of Dr. Yadav, said police

The rest of the doctors produced their medical degrees, some were having degrees in Ayurveda while some had certificates of Bachelor in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) however they could not produce any documents related to Allopathy that allowed them to practice Allopathy as a reason they have been booked, said a crime branch official.

From them the police have seized stethoscopes, injections, syringes, syrups IV sets rubber stamp prescription books along with their certificates. They have been booked on the charges of cheating and endangering lives along with sections 33 and 36 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 06:00 AM IST