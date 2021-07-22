Mumbai: 4 days on, parts of city still receive muddy water in kitchen taps

Four days after the water filtration plant in Bhandup got flooded after heavy rains lashed the city, many residents continue to face muddy water. Civic officials have claimed that this is happening as the process of draining out the rainwater is taking longer than usual.

“The entire plant was filled with impure water due to which many technical glitches cropped up. We have drained out the impure water using pumps. However, many areas are still receiving muddy water. We have advised citizens to continue to boil the water before consumption,” a senior civic official said. Residents living in Bhuleshwar, Girgaon, Sion, Antop Hill, Matunga, Bandra and Khar have complained of muddy water.

BJP corporator from Girgaon and Bhuleshwar Rita Makwana, “Due to the current situation, residents have to depend on mineral water and tankers. People are facing issues in carrying out their daily chores as the water is filled with mud.”

Asif Zakaria, Congress corporator from Bandra, said that even though the water pressure has improved, citizens are not getting clean water.

Even senior BJP corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat said that he has received several complaints from residents about the water issue. A resident of Matunga Preeti Desai said that till Wednesday they were receiving muddy water. However, the situation improved a bit on Thursday.