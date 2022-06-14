Mumbai: 4 cases of new Omicron COVID variant detected in city

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: According to the latest report from the Kasturba Hospital Laboratory, Mumbai, three patients have been detected with the BA.4 variant and one patient with the BA.5 variant of Covid have been detected in the city, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A total of 279 samples were collected for the 12th round of whole-genome sequencing, of which 202 were from Mumbai while the remaining were from outside the city.

Of the total 202 Mumbai samples, 201 samples were detected with the Omicron variant, while one was a delta subtype, which means the Omicron variant is dominant in 99.50 per cent of samples in the city.

“The patients infected with BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron didn't have any foreign travel history. Out of 3 patients with BA.4 variant, the 11-year-old girls do not fall in the age group of vaccination and the third patient did not take any of the vaccines as he was suffering from allergies,” BMC's executive health officer, Dr Mangla Gomare said, adding that the patient infected with the BA.5 variant has received both doses of the vaccine.

According to the BMC, of the 202 patients, 24 patients (12 per cent) were in the age group of 0-20 years, 88 patients (44 per cent) were in the age group of 21-40 years, 52 patients (26 per cent) were between 41 and 60 years, 32 patients (13 per cent) were in the age group 61-80 years, and only five patients (2 per cent) were above 80 years.

All the 24 samples of patients in the age group between 0 and 20 years were infected with the Omicron sub-variant of the Coronavirus, but none of them had any severe symptoms.

“Of the 202 patients, only two patients had taken only the first dose of the Covid vaccine, whereas of the 129 patients had taken both doses, nine were hospitalised and only one of them was in the ICU,” a BMC official said.

It further highlighted that 71 out of 202 patients had not taken any dose of the Covid vaccine and nine of them were hospitalised, but only two of them were in the ICU while one patient died.