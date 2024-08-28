Mumbai: 4 Acquitted In Love-Angle Suicide Case After Decade-Long Legal Battle | Representative pic

Mumbai: A decade after a medical representative died by suicide over alleged one-sided love, the family and friends of his love interest have been acquitted from the charges of abetment to suicide.

On June 28, 2014, Sachin Suradkar, 55, Sabu Jangalben, 38, Fakreaalam Shaikh, 44, and Prachi Suradkar, 42, were booked after Yogesh Birje jumped onto the railway tracks on June 3.

Birje Allegedly Harassed By Prachi's Husband

Birje was allegedly in a relationship with Prachi Suradkar’s sister, Priyanka Aachrekar. It was claimed that the two wanted to get married but her family was against the alliance. Birje was allegedly harassed by Prachi’s husband Sachin, following which he ended his life. He left three suicide notes, one in his pocket, another in his room and the third was posted to his brother.

Defence lawyer Prashant Gurav argued over the delay in lodging the FIR and said that the writing on the notes didn’t match Birje’s. He said the body was crushed beyond recognition. He also argued lack of evidence for harassment.