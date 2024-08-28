 Mumbai: 4 Acquitted In Love-Angle Suicide Case After Decade-Long Legal Battle
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 4 Acquitted In Love-Angle Suicide Case After Decade-Long Legal Battle

Mumbai: 4 Acquitted In Love-Angle Suicide Case After Decade-Long Legal Battle

On June 28, 2014, Sachin Suradkar, 55, Sabu Jangalben, 38, Fakreaalam Shaikh, 44, and Prachi Suradkar, 42, were booked after Yogesh Birje jumped onto the railway tracks on June 3.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 4 Acquitted In Love-Angle Suicide Case After Decade-Long Legal Battle | Representative pic

Mumbai: A decade after a medical representative died by suicide over alleged one-sided love, the family and friends of his love interest have been acquitted from the charges of abetment to suicide.

On June 28, 2014, Sachin Suradkar, 55, Sabu Jangalben, 38, Fakreaalam Shaikh, 44, and Prachi Suradkar, 42, were booked after Yogesh Birje jumped onto the railway tracks on June 3.

Birje Allegedly Harassed By Prachi's Husband

Birje was allegedly in a relationship with Prachi Suradkar’s sister, Priyanka Aachrekar. It was claimed that the two wanted to get married but her family was against the alliance. Birje was allegedly harassed by Prachi’s husband Sachin, following which he ended his life. He left three suicide notes, one in his pocket, another in his room and the third was posted to his brother.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 4 Acquitted In Love-Angle Suicide Case After Decade-Long Legal Battle
Mumbai: 4 Acquitted In Love-Angle Suicide Case After Decade-Long Legal Battle
Top 5 Stocks For August 28: Lupin, NBCC, Wipro And Others In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For August 28: Lupin, NBCC, Wipro And Others In Focus
Kolhapur To Get Maharashtra's 1st Cluster University
Kolhapur To Get Maharashtra's 1st Cluster University
'BMC Can Levy Water Tax Irrespective Of Whether Property Owner Or Occupier Actually Uses Any': Bombay HC
'BMC Can Levy Water Tax Irrespective Of Whether Property Owner Or Occupier Actually Uses Any': Bombay HC
Read Also
Mumbai: Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Man To 12 Years Imprisonment For Repeatedly Assaulting Minor...
article-image

Defence lawyer Prashant Gurav argued over the delay in lodging the FIR and said that the writing on the notes didn’t match Birje’s. He said the body was crushed beyond recognition. He also argued lack of evidence for harassment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 4 Acquitted In Love-Angle Suicide Case After Decade-Long Legal Battle

Mumbai: 4 Acquitted In Love-Angle Suicide Case After Decade-Long Legal Battle

Kolhapur To Get Maharashtra's 1st Cluster University

Kolhapur To Get Maharashtra's 1st Cluster University

'BMC Can Levy Water Tax Irrespective Of Whether Property Owner Or Occupier Actually Uses Any':...

'BMC Can Levy Water Tax Irrespective Of Whether Property Owner Or Occupier Actually Uses Any':...

Sharad Pawar Yet To Accept Z+ Security Cover; Likely To Hold Talks With CRPF

Sharad Pawar Yet To Accept Z+ Security Cover; Likely To Hold Talks With CRPF

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Speculation Swirl Over Which Alliance Benefits From Poll Delay; BJP...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Speculation Swirl Over Which Alliance Benefits From Poll Delay; BJP...