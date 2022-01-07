Mumbai: 390 local train services to be canceled during 36-hour mega block between Thane and Diva

If the ongoing onslaught from Omicron and Delta variants isn’t good enough reason to stay home this weekend, then there is another one here. At least 390 local train services would be cancelled from Saturday afternoon until late Sunday night during a super mega block of 36 hours on Thane-Diva section. On Monday, when local trains resume, passengers travelling on the Slow line will get to ride on the new path. This is prelude to two other jumbo mega blocks probably scheduled on January 23 (either 36 or 48 hours) and February 6 (for 72 hours).

Sources in the railways said that one of the biggest challenges is the current Covid situation which has left quite a sizeable number of engineers and workers quarantined before this block. According to officials from Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which is doing this work of adding 5th-6th rail lines between Thane and Diva, this 36 hours block is a critical one where massive work shall be carried out at Thane station and around.

During this block they shall be carrying out yard remodeling at Thane on both Up and Down Slow lines. “We will be cutting and connecting rail lines going to platforms 2, 3 and 4 at Thane station. Plus we shall also improve the angle of turnouts from 8.5 degrees to 12 degrees to ease restrictions on train movement that will enable faster movement of trains. After this 36 hour block, new lines on the Slow corridor will be available for train movement,” said Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO, MRVC.

The block will be operated from 2pm on January 8 to 2am on the night of January 9-10. The Central Railway will operate this 36 hours infrastructure block on Up and Down Slow lines between Thane and Kalwa for carrying out cut and connection of newly laid track and commissioning of crossovers. The yard remodeling will enable improving speeds of trains entering Thane station from 15 kmph to 30 kmph.

For this, train operations on both suburban and long distance networks shall get hampered. The Chief PRO of Central Railway, Shivaji Sutar said, “About 390 suburban train services on both Up and Down lines will remain cancelled during this block of 36 hours. Also, 18 Mail Express trains shall be cancelled and four long distance trains shall be short terminated.”

During this block, the newly laid track between Thane and Vitava Road under Bridge will be cut and connected to the existing Down and Up slow lines; along with other technical works. They will use 7 tower wagons, 3 Unimat/Duomatic machines, 2 Diesel multi locos, 1 ballast rake etc. will be used for carrying out engineering, electrical and signal and telecommunication works.

Load deflection test on two girder bridges using twin diesel engines on each track will also be conducted. In this block total 600-700 labourers, staff and officers shall be working on site, in shifts continuously for 36 hours. The entire work involves more than 24 cut and connections between new and existing tracks and with this block 14 cut and connections will be complete.

Train running pattern

- Up slow/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 1pm on January 8 will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Matunga till 2pm skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vidyavihar stations further diverted on Up slow line.

- After 2pm Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalva stations and will arrive at the destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

- Down slow/semi fast services leaving Dadar from 12.54pm on January 8 to 1.52pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, Nahur, Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations.

- After 2pm, Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

- Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period. They can board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.

- The Railway Administration has sought 100 buses each from Thane Municipal Transport, Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Transport and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

