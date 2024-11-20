 Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Engineer Loses ₹98,000 In UPI Fraud After Receiving Unsolicited Registration Messages In Badlapur; Case Registered
A 39-year-old engineer lost Rs 98,000 after receiving sudden text messages informing him about UPI registration, which he hadn't requested. The police are now probing how the fraudster managed to create a UPI registration and carry out a transaction from the complainant's bank account.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 03:59 AM IST
Mumbai Cyber Scam: Engineer loses ₹98,000 in UPI fraud after receiving unsolicited registration messages | Representational photo

According to the police, the Badlapur resident received a text message from an unknown number on November 13. “You have initiated the registration of UPI payments on PhonePe. If this is not done not by you, please report it to PhonePe,” read the message. While the engineer was still trying to understand the issue, he got a one-time password on his contact number registered with Aadhaar.

In the next few minutes, he received another message informing that Rs 98,000 had been debited from his account. He immediately checked his balance, which confirmed the transaction. The engineer immediately called the cyber cell's helpline 1930 and reported the incident.

The police then asked him to contact his bank and get his account blocked. An offence was registered in the matter last week.

