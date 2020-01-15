Mumbai: 37-year-old man arrested for ringing doorbell of jeweller’s apartment at 2am

Mehta told cops that incident took place early on Sunday morning at around 2 am. Nepali entered the building around 2 am and after sometime he came near the door of Mehta’s flat, rang the doorbell and fled. A police officer told the leading daily, "When we questioned him, he had no plausible answer for the mischief. He was previously booked in September 2018, by Mehta, for similar mischief. We suspect he was under the influence of some drugs and committed the act.”

Nepali has been booked under section 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. He was arrested and produced in court on Sunday.