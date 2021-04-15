Mumbai: 37 Bank account holders lose ₹8 lakh to ATM skimming in Dombivali

Around 37 account holders of a nationalized bank from Dombivali became the latest victims of ATM skimming and lost Rs 8 lakh. The Dombivali police have registered a case and have started investigations.

The police said the incident came to light on Thursday morning when the account holders started receiving messages of amounts being debited from their account. "The victims then reached the Fadke Road branch of the nationalised bank and found out that a total of 37 people had lost cash from their accounts. The bank manager asked them to proceed with forms to file a complaint, which almost took hours for them. They then approached the Dombivali police to register a case," said a police officer from Dombivali police station.

The account holder even tried to question the bank manager, who was clueless about the same. "During primary investigation we found all the victims had used the ATM kiosk adjoining the bank for withdrawal. We suspect that the fraudsters have used skimming to copy the account," said the official from Dombivali.

JD. More, assistant commissioner of police, Dombivali Division confirmed about a cheating case being registered at Dombivali police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act. "There were a total 37 victims, who lost almost Rs 8 lakh to online fraudsters. We suspect it is a case of skimming, where the accused further use the data for online transactions. We are collecting evidence and will trace the accused soon," added More.