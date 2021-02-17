Mumbai: 36,358 students have not secured FYJC admission despite 97,099 vacant seats

Over 36,358 students have not secured admission under the First Year Junior College (FYJC) online admission process in Mumbai region on completion of the First Come, First Serve (FCFS) round 2. Around 97,099 seats are lying vacant for FYJC in over 844 junior colleges of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

According to the data released by the office of the deputy director of education of Mumbai division, a total of 2,60,009 students applied for admissions through FYJC online process against a vacancy of 3,20,750 seats in junior colleges in MMR. Out of these applications, around 2,23,651 students have secured admissions till now.

The remaining 36,358 students have not secured admissions leaving around 97,099 vacant seats for FYJC in Mumbai for the academic year 2020-21. Sandeep Sangave, deputy director of education, Mumbai region, said, "These 36,358 students may have secured admissions to polytechnic courses or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) programmes."

Sangave said, "We are waiting for a direction from the director (secondary and higher secondary education) state school education department whether to conduct an additional admission round for students who have not secured admission. We will act according to the directions given by the state."

Till now, a total of seven admission rounds- three general merit rounds, two special and two FCFS rounds have been conducted for the FYJC online admission process which began in July 2020.