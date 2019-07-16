Mumbai: 36 H1N1, 138 hepatitis cases reported in city till July 14

Mumbai: Civic-run hospitals in Mumbai have recorded 36 H1N1 and 138 hepatitis cases until July 14. On the other hand, there has been a drop in the number of leptospirosis, dengue and malaria cases compared to the corresponding period in July 2018, according to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

From July 1 until July 14, 36 probable cases of H1N1 were reported in civic hospitals, compared to zero cases reported in July 2018. Similarly, the number of hepatitis cases too increased, from 104 to 138 till mid-July. A 26-year-old from Govandi, Danishta Idrees Khan, resident of New Bhim Nagar, is suspected to be the first victim of leptospirosis in Mumbai. In a rare case of double infection, she is also reported to have contracted H1N1.

According to a doctor, only after the epidemiology cell of the BMC scrutinises the case can the actual cause of death be ascertained. “Khan’s death will be reviewed by a committee to confirm whether double infection from H1N1 and leptospirosis was the cause,” said Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer, BMC. The report submitted by the civic health department states there were eight cases of dengue, 21 cases of leptospirosis, 146 cases of malaria, 138 cases of hepatitis and 467 cases of gastroenteritis recorded in civic hospitals this month. “Activities like daily disease surveillance, early diagnosis and treatment, implementation of immediate control measures, IEC activities, prompt analysis of reports and management guidelines by EPID department etc., are contributing factors for the reduction of cases,” said a health official.

The advisory issued by the BMC says, food and water-borne diseases are reasonably common during monsoon; especially when one eats outside food. Faulty food habits lead to several infections. Consumption of contaminated food can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever and food poisoning. Prevention is better than cure, so the best way to avoid suffering is to avoid eating and drinking outside. Washing hands is a must before eating and drinking boiled water at all times is a must.