Mumbai: 36% coastal road project work complete: BMC

The BMC, on Saturday, said that it has already completed 36% of the overall construction work of its ambitious coastal road project.

In January this year, the BMC undertook the tunnel boring work. The civic body had said that by mid-2021, it will complete 40% of the construction work. According to civic officials, 25% of digging work of one of the underground tunnels is complete and 68% of the sea wall has been built.

“Despite the second wave, we have been able to carry out work smoothly. Construction work was stalled for eight months after the court issued a stayed order in 2019. However, after it was lifted, work resumed in full swing,” said a senior BMC official.

However, the deadline of the project has been extended as work had slowed down for six months due to the pandemic. “Earlier, we thought that the project would be ready by July 2023. However due to the second wave and now with an anticipated third wave, it’s safe to assume that work will be completed by December, 2023,” an official said.

The BMC also said that 90% of the filling work has been completed and overall 11% of the twin tunnel construction has been complete. The officials said, currently, piling work and construction of ramps is on.

Once complete, the proposed 10.58-km coastal road will connect Nariman Point with Bandra-Worli sealink and will have 4x4 lanes, along with elevated corridors. According to the civic body, a dedicated bus lane will also be constructed.

A 2.07 km underground road will be constructed that will connect Priyadarshini Park in Malabar Hill with Girgaum. Each of the tunnels will run 25 m below the surface at Girgaum and 75 m below the surface in Malabar Hill.