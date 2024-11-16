Mumbai: 35-Yr-Old Man Gets Lifer For Killing Co-Worker In 2022

Representative Image

The sessions court has convicted a 35-year-old labourer migrated from Gondiya, for murder of his co-worker Arjun in March 2022. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

As per the prosecution, lodged with VP Road police station, the accused Manoj Maraskolle and deceased Arjun were working as labourers and used to sleep on the footpath.

The complainant, a local politician, and an eye witness, said that on March 3, 2022, when he reached the Wadi area at 10pm, he saw the accused and victim fighting over the money. Later, when he saw, Arjun lying in a pool of blood with his head smashed with a stone. Based on his complaint, Maraskolle was arrested on March 4, 2022. The prosecution had examined 12 witnesses and relied heavily on the CCTV footage. The court, however, held Maraskolle guilty based on evidence presented by the prosecution.