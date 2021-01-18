Mumbai: 35-year-old woman held with cannabis and mephedrone worth Rs 64 lakh

Mumbai: In it's crack down against drug peddlers, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the city crime branch has arrested a 35-year-old woman and seized contraband substances worth Rs 64 lakh. The woman has been identified as Najma Ahmed Shaikh, a resident of Mahim. From her the police have so far seized cannabis worth Rs 54 lakh along with mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 10 lakh.

According to the police, Ghatkopar unit of ANC received a specific information that a woman drug peddler would come near Patwardhan Garden at Linking Road in Bandra on Friday. Accordingly a trap was laid and ANC sleuths apprehended Shaikh after her movements were found to be suspicious. During her search, 100 grams of MD worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered. Following the seizure, Shaikh was arrested under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and produced before the court which remanded her to police custody.

On Sunday, police conducted search at her rented flat in Kurla and seized 2.7 kilogram of cannabis worth Rs 54 lakh along with cash of Rs 9.45 lakh. According to the police, Shaikh is an active drug peddler and allegedly involved in smuggling, transportation and distribution of drugs in the city as well as in the suburbs.