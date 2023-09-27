Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Nurse Fatally Jumps Off Juhu Building, Lover Held For Questioning

Representational photo |

A 35-year-old nurse died on Wednesday after she jumped from a building in the Juhu area, while a police constable, who was in a relationship with the divorced woman, has been detained for questioning. They had met through a social media site Instagram.

According to the police, the woman Binu Vishwakarma, 35, was living with her nine-year-old son and had developed a relationship with a constable who was also married. The deceased’s sister had earlier informed Vishwakarma that marry the constable only if he divorced his current wife. However, Vishwakarma didn’t listen to her sister and had an argument with her. The constable stayed with Vishwakarma at her house for a few months and later shifted to Andheri. He used to come to the victim’s house daily to collect his tiffin.

On Wednesday, when he reached Vishwakarma’s house for the same, he found the door locked from inside. Meanwhile, Vishwakarma jumped off the building and the constable found her lying on the ground in a pool of blood. She was immediately taken to a nearby Cooper Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Around 15 minutes before taking the extreme step, Vishwakarma had sent a message in Marathi to the constable, which read, “I am committing suicide,” said a police official. Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in this case and are investigating further.

Suicide Prevention Helpline number | AASRA

