 Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Vile Parle
Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 01:03 AM IST
In a hit-and-run accident, a 35-year-old unidentified man sustained serious injuries after being struck by an unknown vehicle on Saturday on Sahar Road in Vile Parle, East. The Vile Parle police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved.

The police received the information about the accident at 5.3am and upon arrival, police found the man, who had been moved to the roadside by locals, severely injured. At least four witnesses were at the scene; one witness, Anurag Singh, reported that no one was able to note the vehicle’s registration number. Officers searched the victim’s pockets but found no ID or other identifying information. He was transported to Cooper Hospital, where he is being treated in the critical care unit. 

